The Mets reassigned Young to minor-league camp Sunday, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

Young, who posted a 1.08 ERA and 1.08 WHIP over 8.1 innings out of Atlanta's bullpen in 2023, will miss out on a spot in the Mets' Opening Day bullpen. The lefty reliever is expected to head to Triple-A Syracuse to begin his tenure with the Mets.