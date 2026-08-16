Braves' Danny Young: Cast off 40-man roster

Atlanta designated Young for assignment on Sunday.

Young will cede his spot on the roster and in the bullpen to another left-handed option in Ray Kerr, who was called up from Triple-A Gwinnett in a corresponding move. After completing his recovery from Tommy John surgery and posting a 2.08 ERA in his first 12 appearances upon being activated from the 60-day injured list July 3, Young earned his pink slip after surrendering nine earned runs on nine hits and five walks in 3.2 innings over his subsequent four outings.