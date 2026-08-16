Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown

Braves' Danny Young: Cast off 40-man roster

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Atlanta designated Young for assignment on Sunday.

Young will cede his spot on the roster and in the bullpen to another left-handed option in Ray Kerr, who was called up from Triple-A Gwinnett in a corresponding move. After completing his recovery from Tommy John surgery and posting a 2.08 ERA in his first 12 appearances upon being activated from the 60-day injured list July 3, Young earned his pink slip after surrendering nine earned runs on nine hits and five walks in 3.2 innings over his subsequent four outings.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!