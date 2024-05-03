Young (1-0) earned the win in Thursday's extra-innings victory over the Cubs, allowing one unearned run on two hits and a walk. He struck out one.

Young gave up a leadoff double to Nick Madrigal in the 11th inning, allowing the free runner to score, but he'd hold the Cubs there thanks in large part to Starling Marte, who threw Madrigal out at the plate after he tried to score on a two-out single. The Mets would then walk it off in the bottom half of the frame on Francisco Lindor's two-run double. It's the first win in the majors for Young, who was also making his Mets debut. The left-hander was solid in limited action with Atlanta last season, allowing one earned run while striking out 11 in 8.1 innings. With Brooks Raley's (elbow) return uncertain, Young could potentially carve out a role in New York's bullpen with Jake Diekman being their only other left-handed option.