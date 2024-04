The Mets selected Young's contract from Triple-A Syracuse on Sunday.

Fellow lefty reliever Josh Walker was optioned to Syracuse to open up room on the 26-man active roster and in the bullpen for another southpaw in Young. After failing to win a spot in the Mets' Opening Day bullpen while attending camp as a non-roster invitee, Young headed to Triple-A, where he produced a 1.08 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 11:2 K:BB across 8.1 innings before getting the call to the majors.