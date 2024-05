The Mets optioned Young to Triple-A Syracuse on Saturday.

Young was called up by the Mets on April 28. He appeared in two games, including May 2 against the Cubs when he earned his first major-league win after allowing one unearned run on two hits and a walk while striking out one batter over one frame. Young and right-hander Dedniel Nunez will head down to Triple-A Syracuse, while right-handers Christian Scott and Cole Sulser move up to the big club in corresponding moves.