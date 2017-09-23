Play

Braves' Freddie Freeman: Rare day off Saturday

Freeman is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Phillies.

Freeman has started every game at first base since Aug. 1 and is 7-for-21 in his career against Saturday's opposing starter Henderson Alvarez, but manager Brian Snitker decided it was time for a day off. Matt Adams will get the start at first base in Freeman's place.

