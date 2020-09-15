site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Braves' Huascar Ynoa: Starting Tuesday
RotoWire Staff
Ynoa will start Tuesday's game against the Orioles, 680 The Fan Atlanta reports.
Ynoa is set to make his third start of the 2020 campaign. He owns a 6.75 ERA and 1.91 WHIP with an 11:12 K:BB over 14.2 frames.
