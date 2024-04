Stephens signed a minor-league contract with Atlanta on Tuesday.

Stephens elected to become a free agent last week, but he will end up back with Atlanta on another minors deal after testing the open market. Stephens maintained a 3.00 ERA and 1.50 WHIP across 12 innings in the majors last season, and he also performed well during spring training. If the 29-year-old can prove to be a reliable option at Triple-A Gwinnett, he could return to Atlanta's bullpen at some point this season.