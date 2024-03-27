Stephens elected free agency Wednesday, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Stephens appeared in position to win a spot on Atlanta's Opening Day roster as spring training neared its conclusion, but he became expendable when the club was able to bring aboard veteran right-hander Jesse Chavez on a one-year deal. After being moved off the 40-man roster and clearing waivers, Stephens could have stuck in Atlanta's organization and reported to Triple-A Gwinnett, but he'll instead test his options on the open market. Stephens performed reasonably well in Grapefruit League play, striking out 11 and allowing four earned runs over 12 innings while giving up 13 hits and issuing five walks.