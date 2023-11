Stephens (elbow) signed a one-year, non-guaranteed split contract with Atlanta on Wednesday.

Stephens joined Atlanta's big-league bullpen in mid-September and made five appearances before landing on the injured list shortly ahead of the postseason with right elbow inflammation. The 29-year-old righty holds a 3.56 ERA and 1.37 WHIP through 65.2 innings since initially joining Atlanta in 2022, though it remains unclear if he will be ready to go for the start of spring training.