Stephens (elbow) retired two batters via strikeout and gave up an earned run on one hit and one walk Saturday in Atlanta's 6-2 win over the Blue Jays in Grapefruit League play.

Making his spring debut, Stephens was credited with a hold while throwing 21 pitches to four hitters. The 29-year-old right-hander finished the 2023 campaign on Atlanta's injured list due to right elbow inflammation, but he's faced no apparent limitations thus far in camp. After re-signing with Atlanta on a split contract over the winter, Stephens may need an impressive showing in the spring to win a spot in the Opening Day bullpen.