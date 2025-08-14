Atlanta released Stephens on Thursday.

Stephens has pitched well at Triple-A Gwinnett this season, posting a 2.57 ERA and 42:15 K:BB over 49 innings, so it's possible he exercised an opt-out clause in his minor-league contract. The 31-year-old has been used almost exclusively as a reliever during his time in the majors, but he's made some starts this year at Gwinnett -- including in his last appearance when he struck out six over five innings of one-run ball -- so Stephens offers versatility.