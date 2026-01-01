The Uni-Lions of Taiwan's Chinese Professional Baseball League re-signed Stephens to a one-year contract Tuesday, CPBL Stats reports.

Stephens began the 2025 season at Triple-A Gwinnett in the Atlanta organization before finishing it overseas, posting a 2.22 ERA and 20:2 K:BB over 24.1 frames for the Lions. The 31-year-old reliever has collected a 4.15 ERA and 114:53 K:BB over 132.1 innings covering parts of five major-league seasons.