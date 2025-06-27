Stephens might be called up to replace Didier Fuentes in the big-league rotation, David O'Brien of the Athletic reports.

Fuentes has coughed up 10 runs in 8.1 inning over his first two starts for Atlanta with a 4:1 K:BB, and while the organization still believes in his future, the 20-year-old doesn't appear ready for the majors. Stephens has spent most of the year in the bullpen for Triple-A Gwinnett, but in two starts since being shifted to the rotation June 20, he's tossed nine scoreless frames with a 12:3 K:BB. The veteran righty has made appearances for Atlanta in each of the last three season, posting a 3.52 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 60:29 K:BB in 69 innings while working primarily in relief.