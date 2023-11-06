Stephens (elbow) elected to become a free agent Monday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.
Stephens was removed from Atlanta's 40-man roster and has opted to test out free agency rather than accepting an outright assignment. The reliever ended the season with an elbow injury and it's not clear what his current health situation is.
