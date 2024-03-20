Stephens is expected to open the season in a long-relief role for Atlanta, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

The 29-year-old will have the lowest-leverage role in a stacked Atlanta bullpen, but Stephens could see significant innings early if Reynaldo Lopez struggles with his conversion to a starting role. Stephens made only five appearances in the majors in 2023, posting a 3.00 ERA and 11:5 K:BB over 12 innings, but he's had an intriguing spring with a 10:4 K:BB and zero homers allowed through 5.1 frames.