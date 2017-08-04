Motte (back) was reinstated from the 10-day DL on Friday.

Motte will return to the club after nearing a month without action, as his last major-league appearance occurred July 5 against the Astros. The reliever was able to make another rehab appearance Wednesday, tossing a perfect inning with Triple-A Gwinnett. In a corresponding move, the Braves placed Ian Krol on the 10-day DL with a strained left oblique.