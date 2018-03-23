Jason Motte: Released by Cardinals
Motte was released by the Cardinals on Thursday, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
Unlike most non-roster invitees, Motte can't be reassigned to the minors due to his service time and must instead be given his unconditional release. The veteran reliever is likely to return to the Cardinals' organization once 48 hours have passed and would pitch out of the bullpen for Triple-A Memphis. He could sign a major-league deal somewhere, but with FIPs of 5.68 and 5.44 in the last two seasons and a spring training ERA of 10.13, it's unlikely that one will be offered. He's expected to be happy to start the year in his hometown of Memphis but could be up in the majors later this season when injuries strike the Cardinals' bullpen.
