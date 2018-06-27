Motte was hired as the director of player development for University of Memphis baseball program earlier in June, effectively ending his playing career, Evan Barnes of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Motte's nine-year run in the majors came to an end in March, when he was released by the Cardinals during spring training. After failing to latch on elsewhere, Motte will stay involved with baseball in Memphis, where he makes his offseason home. The 36-year-old appeared in 444 career games with the Cardinals, Cubs, Rockies and Braves, logging a 3.30 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 60 saves. He led the majors with 42 saves in 2012 as a member of the Cardinals and was a key reliever for St. Louis during its run to the 2011 World Series title.