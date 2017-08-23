Braves' Max Fried: Headed down Wednesday
Fried will be sent down to Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
It sounds like the Braves want Fried to make a few more starts on the farm before the minor-league season concludes to build his innings count up. Fried threw 103 innings last season in his first year back from Tommy John surgery, and he's at 93.1 frames between the minors and majors this season. While his prospect stock has taken a bit of a hit this year, Fried has pedigree as a first-round pick and he's still just 23. Fried figures to get a look in the rotation in spring training.
More News
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...