Fried will be sent down to Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

It sounds like the Braves want Fried to make a few more starts on the farm before the minor-league season concludes to build his innings count up. Fried threw 103 innings last season in his first year back from Tommy John surgery, and he's at 93.1 frames between the minors and majors this season. While his prospect stock has taken a bit of a hit this year, Fried has pedigree as a first-round pick and he's still just 23. Fried figures to get a look in the rotation in spring training.