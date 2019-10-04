Fried is expected to pitch out of the bullpen for the remainder of the NLDS, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Fried was originally penciled in to start Game 4, with the caveat that he might be required in the bullpen before that. He struck out two in a scoreless inning of relief in Game 1 on Thursday and will continue in that role going forward. Julio Teheran is now likely to start Game 4, having been added to the roster to replace Chris Martin (oblique).