Braves' Max Fried: Stifles Brewers for sixth win
Fried (6-2) picked up the win in Friday's 12-8 victory over the Brewers, giving up two hits and two walks over six scoreless innings while striking out five.
The southpaw's performance is even more remarkable considering the final score, but Fried kept Milwaukee's bats off-balance for 79 pitches (50 strikes) before he checked out with a seemingly very secure 12-0 lead. He'll take a 2.86 ERA and 46:11 K:BB through 50.1 innings into his next start Wednesday in San Francisco.
