Harris was removed from Wednesday's game against Miami as a precaution after jamming his right knee.
Harris will likely undergo further testing to make sure no serious damage was done, but it seems the 22-year-old outfielder has avoided the worst. If Harris is forced to miss some time, Sam Hilliard will likely fill in as Atlanta's replacement center fielder.
