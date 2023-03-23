Soroka (hamstring) was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday.

Slowed for most of camp by a right hamstring strain, Soroka just made his Grapefruit League debut Wednesday with an outing that lasted only 1.1 innings. He'll need to get stretched out on the farm before Atlanta can map out a plan for his first major-league appearance since 2020. The good news is that he seems to be over this latest physical setback.

