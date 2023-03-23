Soroka (hamstring) was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday.
Slowed for most of camp by a right hamstring strain, Soroka just made his Grapefruit League debut Wednesday with an outing that lasted only 1.1 innings. He'll need to get stretched out on the farm before Atlanta can map out a plan for his first major-league appearance since 2020. The good news is that he seems to be over this latest physical setback.
More News
-
Braves' Michael Soroka: No timetable for MLB return•
-
Braves' Michael Soroka: Set for Grapefruit debut Wednesday•
-
Braves' Michael Soroka: Season debut weeks away•
-
Braves' Michael Soroka: Throws live batting practice•
-
Braves' Michael Soroka: Takes part in fielding work•
-
Braves' Mike Soroka: Could make spring debut soon•