Soroka (forearm) won't require surgery after testing revealed only inflammation in his forearm, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

The right-hander's season is over after he left his start Tuesday complaining of numbness in his fingertips, but Soroka will at least be able to avoid yet another surgical procedure. His numbers in the majors this year were unimpressive, but given that he hadn't pitched for Atlanta since 2020 due to multiple injuries, just making it back to the big leagues was an achievement. Soroka also pitched well at Triple-A in 2023, getting named the International League Pitcher of the Month for August after posting a 2.77 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 34:8 K:BB through 26 innings. He'll head into next spring looking to reclaim a regular spot in Atlanta's rotation.