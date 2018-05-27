Soroka (shoulder) will throw a bullpen session Sunday or Monday and will make a minor-league rehab start later this week, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Soroka hasn't pitched since May 12 due to a right shoulder strain, but it appears that he'll be able to wrap up his DL stint soon and rejoin the Braves' rotation. Barring any setbacks, Soroka is on schedule to be activated from the disabled list during the first week of June if he requires just one rehab appearance.