Braves' Mike Soroka: Rehab schedule outlined
Soroka (shoulder) will throw a bullpen session Sunday or Monday and will make a minor-league rehab start later this week, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Soroka hasn't pitched since May 12 due to a right shoulder strain, but it appears that he'll be able to wrap up his DL stint soon and rejoin the Braves' rotation. Barring any setbacks, Soroka is on schedule to be activated from the disabled list during the first week of June if he requires just one rehab appearance.
More News
-
Braves' Mike Soroka: Needs rehab start•
-
Braves' Mike Soroka: Set to throw bullpen this week•
-
Braves' Mike Soroka: Scratched from start, placed on DL•
-
Braves' Mike Soroka: Fans seven in Saturday's no-decision•
-
Braves' Mike Soroka: Lasts four innings against Giants•
-
Braves' Mike Soroka: Confirmed for second start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Shaw in Week 10
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Denard Span should hit the ground running with his new team while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy...
-
Podcast: Ranking Alex Reyes
Alex Reyes is nearing his 2018 debut and it’s time to discuss his value. Plus we’ll catch you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 10 (May 28-June 3) offers so many two-start options that you probably won't need to resort...
-
Waivers: Duffy back?
Heath Cummings looks at Danny Duffy's rebound performance and a couple of outfielders who just...
-
Prospects: Jimenez next upside stash
The recent promotion of Juan Soto has Scott White thinking big with top five prospects to stash....