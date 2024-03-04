Arcia went 1-for-2 with a walk and a two-run home run in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Phillies.

Getting the start at shortstop and batting seventh, Arcia took minor leaguer Paxton Thompson deep in the sixth inning. The 29-year-old infielder revived his career last season and set career highs with 17 homers, 65 RBI and 66 runs over 139 games, and with Vaughn Grissom now in Boston and Braden Shewmake a member of the White Sox organization, there's no immediate competition for Arcia left in the Atlanta system.