Braves' Ozzie Albies: Doubles twice in victory

Albies went 3-for-4 with two doubles, one RBI, a run scored and a walk in Monday's 8-0 romping of the Cubs.

Albies had collected exactly one single in each of his first three games with Monday being the breakout fantasy owners were waiting for. The 22-year-old hit over .300 during spring training and has an on-base percentage over .500 in this young season.

