Braves' Ozzie Albies: Hot start to spring continues
Albies went 2-for-3 with a run scored in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Marlins.
The 21-year-old switch hitter has come flying out of the gate this spring, slashing .400/.455/.450 through his first 20 at-bats with two steals. Albies is set to hit second this season ahead of Freddie Freeman, and after scoring 101 runs and swiping 29 bases (on 32 attempts) between Triple-A Gwinnett and the majors last year, he's got the skill set to thrive in that lineup spot.
