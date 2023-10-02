Albies went 2-for-3 with two walks and three runs scored in Sunday's 10-9 loss to the Nationals.

Albies finished off his strong second half with his 14th multi-hit game of the month. Since the return from the All-Star Break, Albies is slashing .304/.363/.518 with 11 homers, 46 RBI, 47 runs and a 20:50 BB:K. Among all second basemen he finished in the top five in home runs, RBI, slugging percentage, OPS, total bases, runs, hits, doubles and batting average. Albies strong campaign concludes with a slash line of .280/.336/.513 with 33 homers, 109 RBI, 96 runs, 13 steals and a 46:107 BB:K in 658 plate appearances.