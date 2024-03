Albies went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Twins.

The second baseman took Chris Paddack deep in the first inning for his first long ball of the spring. Albies has gone 4-for-22 so far in Grapefruit League action with a 2:6 BB:K, but there are no concerns with the 27-year-old as he looks to follow up a big 2023 campaign that saw him set new careers highs with 33 homers and 109 RBI.