Albies went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 10-6 loss to the Cardinals.

The second baseman took Miles Mikolas deep in the first inning, one of four Atlanta homers on the night, but all four were solo shots. It's Albies' first long ball since returning from the IL in late August, giving him 29 on the season, but he's been locked in at the plate lately, batting .407 (11-for-27) over a six-game hitting streak.