Albies went 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in Wednesday's 6-5 victory over the Cubs.

Albies got Atlanta on the board with a solo home run in the first inning off Jameson Taillon, his 33rd of the year. The 26-year-old second baseman has been on a tear, hitting safely in 13 of his last 14 games, going 24-for-59 (.407) with four home runs in that span. Overall, Albies is batting .278 with an .845 OPS, 107 RBI, 92 runs scored and 13 stolen bases across 640 plate appearances this season.