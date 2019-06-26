Acuna went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk Tuesday against the Cubs.

Acuna took Adbert Alzolay deep on the first pitch of the contest for his 19th home run of the season. He failed to put the ball in play for the remainder of the game, whiffing twice but also drawing a walk. Acuna now has four home runs in his past nine contests, bumping his season-long line to .289/.370/.506 across 362 plate appearances.

