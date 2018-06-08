Acuna (knee) could begin a rehab assignment early next week with the hope of being activated during the Braves' series against the Padres starting June 14, https://www.mlb.com/news/inbox-when-will-ronald-acuna-return/c-280270672">Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

The rookie phenom continues to progress well from his ACL sprain, but the Braves will be careful to not rush him back. According to Bowman, it'd be "optimistic" to expect Acuna back during Atlanta's two-game set with the Mets in the middle of the week. However, a return between June 14 and June 17 seems to be in play so long as Acuna sets out on a rehab assignment early in the week.