Acuna went 2-for-5 with a double and a pair of steals against Philadelphia in an 8-5 victory Monday.

Acuna continues to stake his claim as fantasy's most valuable player, as he's now racked up four steals over his past four contests. The electrifying outfielder is up to 22 thefts on the season, trailing only Oakland's Esteury Ruiz in that category. Unlike Ruiz, Acuna has supplied plenty of power as well with 11 long balls on the campaign. He's the only big-leaguer to rack up double-digit homers and thefts thus far this season.