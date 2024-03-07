Acuna (knee) will take batting practice on the field Thursday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Acuna is not in Atlanta's Grapefruit League lineup Thursday against the Red Sox and won't play Friday versus the Pirates either, with manager Brian Snitker declining to offer an exact date as to when the reigning National League MVP will return to action. He remains day-to-day with right meniscus irritation, but the full expectation is that Acuna will be ready to roll for Opening Day.