The Brewers optioned Toro to Triple-A Milwaukee on Wednesday, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Toro hadn't started since June 6 and appeared in just one other game over the past week, so the Brewers deemed him expendable with the club needing to make room on the 26-man active roster for outfielder Raimel Tapia, who finalized a one-year deal Wednesday. During his two-week stay with Milwaukee, Toro went 4-for-8 with a home run and five RBI.