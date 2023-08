The Brewers optioned Toro to Triple-A Nashville on Saturday, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Despite putting up strong numbers in the majors and minor leagues this season, Toro received just one plate appearance -- which resulted in a walk -- during his latest stint with the Brewers. The return of Rowdy Tellez (finger) from the IL will force Toro back to Nashville, though Toro could return as a depth piece once rosters expand in September.