Toro went 3-for-4 with a home run, his second of the season, and four RBI in Friday's 10-7 loss to Atlanta.

His three-run shot off Ben Heller in the eighth inning made the final score somewhat respectable, but it was Milwaukee's only homer on the night against three long balls by Atlanta hitters. Toro has hit the ground running after his latest promotion, going 4-for-7 in two starts, but the addition of Carlos Santana on Thursday puts one more obstacle between the 26-year-old and a consistent role in the lineup once the Brewers' roster gets healthy again.