Perkins was optioned to Triple-A Nashville by the Brewers on Tuesday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Perkins managed to score a major-league contract from Milwaukee this winter, but he will not be part of the Opening Day roster. The 26-year-old outfielder put up an .813 OPS with 15 home runs and 21 stolen bases in 101 games last season between the Double-A and Triple-A affiliates of the Yankees.