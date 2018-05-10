Suter is penciled in to start Sunday against the Rockies, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

With Wade Miley (oblique) landing on the disabled list and Zach Davies (shoulder) suffering a slight setback in his recovery, Suter will be called up to rejoin the Brewers' rotation for Sunday's series finale against the Rockies. The 28-year-old owns a 4.86 ERA across 37 innings this season, including six starts and a pair of relief appearances. It's unclear if Suter will head back to a relief role or stick in the rotation following Sunday's start, but with Miley expected to be out for an extended period of time, the southpaw could stick in the rotation as his replacement if he pitches well initially.