Brewers' Brent Suter: Scheduled to start Sunday
Suter is penciled in to start Sunday against the Rockies, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
With Wade Miley (oblique) landing on the disabled list and Zach Davies (shoulder) suffering a slight setback in his recovery, Suter will be called up to rejoin the Brewers' rotation for Sunday's series finale against the Rockies. The 28-year-old owns a 4.86 ERA across 37 innings this season, including six starts and a pair of relief appearances. It's unclear if Suter will head back to a relief role or stick in the rotation following Sunday's start, but with Miley expected to be out for an extended period of time, the southpaw could stick in the rotation as his replacement if he pitches well initially.
More News
-
Don't buy these four breakouts
Breakouts are beautiful, but Chris Towers analyzes four hitters whose underlying metrics point...
-
Grade the trade
Did you win your trade? Or should it be vetoed? Chris Towers grades nine deals, and includes...
-
Waivers: Take DeShields seriously
Delino DeSheilds has yet to fully prove himself, but as a rare source of steals, he should...
-
Prospects: Time to stash Vlad?
Vladimir Guerrero is making headlines at Double-A, but could the 19-year-old get the call sometime...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Acuna climbs
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Podcast: Worryometer Wednesday
Fantasy owners are fed up with some struggling hitters and pitchers. We’ll weigh in with our...