Brewers manager Pat Murphy confirmed Tuesday that Turang will be the club's starting second baseman Opening Day against the Mets, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The 24-year-old worked as Milwaukee's primary second baseman last season and produced plus-12 defensive runs saved, but he underwhelmed offensively with a .218/.285/.300 slash line, six homers, 34 RBI and 46 runs in 448 plate appearances. Turang did steal 26 bases in 30 attempts, so he could have some limited fantasy utility in deeper leagues.