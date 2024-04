Turang went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, four RBI and two runs scored in Monday's loss to the Reds.

Owned in fantasy mostly for his speed, Turang posted his first homer of the season Monday night, tagging a 397-foot blast off Graham Ashcraft in the fifth inning. He later added two additional RBI on a double in the next inning. Turang sports a .379/.424/.586 slash line in his 32 plate appearances while establishing himself as Milwaukee's starting second baseman.