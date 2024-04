Turang went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, an RBI and two stolen bases in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Twins.

The second baseman is off to a torrid start through four contests, as he's gone 7-for-14 with a league-leading six stolen bases and two doubles. Turang posted just 19 multi-hit performances and 18 extra-base hits in 137 games as a rookie last season, but he now has two hits in each of the past three games.