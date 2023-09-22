Yelich (back) is starting in left field and batting leadoff in his return to the lineup Friday at Miami.

Yelich has logged only four plate appearances over the last two weeks because of a back injury, but he is ready to give it a go as the Brewers open a three-game weekend series versus the Marlins. When healthy this season, the 31-year-old outfielder has posted a solid .795 OPS with 17 home runs, 70 RBI, 27 stolen bases and 98 runs across 137 games.