Yelich isn't in the Brewers' lineup Saturday against the Cubs.
Yelich and his .633 OPS against lefties will sit out the beginning of Saturday's game with Jordan Wicks set to start for Chicago. Mark Canha will start in left field with William Contreras serving as the designated hitter, allowing Victor Caratini to start behind the plate.
More News
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Out of Wednesday's lineup•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Shines in return Friday•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Batting leadoff in return•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Remains out with back injury•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Sits again with back injury•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Out again with back issue•