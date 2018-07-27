Yelich went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, three runs scored and two RBI in the 7-5 win over San Francisco on Thursday.

Yelich tied the game at 2-2 with his solo shot in the sixth inning. In his first season with the Brewers, the 26-year-old has 14 homers and a .893 OPS. He's not far behind his career high of 21 home runs set in 2016 and his .314 batting average would be the highest one he's posted at the MLB level.