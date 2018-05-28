Yelich went 3-for-5 with two runs scored Sunday against the Mets.

All three of Yelich's hits were singles, but the performance was notable for being his third consecutive multi-hit game. In that span, he has six runs scored, benefiting from the Brewers' big offensive weekend against the Mets. After a dismal April, Yelich has contributed in a meaningful way across the board in May, highlighted by 18 runs scored, 14 RBI and a .315 batting average.

More News
Our Latest Stories