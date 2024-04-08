Rea (2-0) got the win over the Mariners on Sunday, allowing two runs (one earned) on seven hits over six innings. He struck out three.

Rea was uncertain to even make his start Sunday after he was reported to have been battling a stomach virus the day prior but turned in another successful outing. He gave up runs in back-to-back frames to open up the game but was unbothered after the Brewers staked him a 6-2 lead by the third. Rea's stuff hasn't been flashy by any means, but he's been an important piece to this rotation that does not have much depth. Things won't get any easier for the 33-year-old who is projected to face the Orioles in Baltimore during the upcoming week.